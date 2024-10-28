PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PDD were worth $57,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark lowered their price target on PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nomura Securities upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Shares of PDD opened at $122.47 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

