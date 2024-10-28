PFG Investments LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

