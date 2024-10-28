PFG Investments LLC Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $87.53 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.