PFG Investments LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 137,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,331,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $2,975,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $12,547,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 124.2% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $51.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

