PFG Investments LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 39,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $542.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $551.26 and a 200-day moving average of $545.51.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

