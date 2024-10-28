PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $812.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $708.43. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $861.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

