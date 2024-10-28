PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Financial Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 274,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $267,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.