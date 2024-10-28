PFG Investments LLC Sells 430 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

