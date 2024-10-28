PFG Investments LLC Sells 642 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $281.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.02 and a 200 day moving average of $273.16. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

