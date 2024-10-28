Piper Sandler Raises National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $48.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Bank Stock Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $44.40 on Thursday. National Bank has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,687.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $163,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $625,021.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,687.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,691 shares of company stock worth $1,502,496. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 12,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,321 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

