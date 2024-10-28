Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.89.

Pool Trading Down 3.0 %

POOL stock opened at $366.00 on Friday. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.72 and its 200 day moving average is $352.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

