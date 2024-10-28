Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,434 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 33,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMST opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

