Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 29.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $119.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,019. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.97.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

