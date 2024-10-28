Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $631,891.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTGX opened at $47.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTGX. TD Cowen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

