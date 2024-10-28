PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 473.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $187.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $518.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

