QXO (QXO) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare QXO to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get QXO alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24% QXO Competitors -149.15% -1,892.16% -8.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QXO and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QXO $57.11 million -$1.07 million -8.57 QXO Competitors $1.23 billion $8.07 million 1.78

Institutional & Insider Ownership

QXO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

58.7% of QXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 90.6% of QXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QXO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QXO 0 0 0 0 N/A QXO Competitors 797 4259 5732 125 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 17.79%. Given QXO’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

QXO has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QXO beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About QXO

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.