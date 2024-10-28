ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Price Target Increased to $266.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $251.00 to $266.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RMD. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.70.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $256.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 9.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 397,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 286.3% in the third quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 56.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

