Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Holdings Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Revvity were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVTY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 12,674.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $116.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

