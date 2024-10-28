Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Roblox were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 12.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,591 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 27,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,198,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,068.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,341 shares of company stock worth $33,831,012 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Up 0.9 %

RBLX stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

