Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Cut to $666.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $675.00 to $666.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $542.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $551.26 and a 200-day moving average of $545.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 114.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

