Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,761 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,450,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after buying an additional 1,939,508 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $177,439,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,894,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,274,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,839,000 after acquiring an additional 398,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of TSN opened at $58.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
