Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %
Molina Healthcare stock opened at $325.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.39. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
