Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.47 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.05). Approximately 408,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 314,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.17 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

