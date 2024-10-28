Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Trading Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.47 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.05). Approximately 408,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 314,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.17 ($0.04).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
