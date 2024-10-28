ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $950.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $820.00 to $950.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $950.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $885.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $797.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $548.44 and a 52-week high of $979.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock worth $4,450,447. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.