Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,363,800 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 2,781,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 463.5 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %
SHPMF opened at $1.67 on Monday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
