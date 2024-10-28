Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Drops By 15.1%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,100 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 485,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,264,000 after buying an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $280.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $131.89 and a 12 month high of $306.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

