Short Interest in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Declines By 14.6%

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.95. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $91.67.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $786,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

