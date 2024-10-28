Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Grows By 20.0%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of WHLRP opened at $3.50 on Monday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
