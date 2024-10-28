Signaturefd LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,662,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 223.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,080,000 after acquiring an additional 216,985 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $46,037,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $253.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.27 and a 200-day moving average of $254.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $4,356,035. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

