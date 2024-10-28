Signaturefd LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,134,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,832,000 after buying an additional 586,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Bentley Systems by 67.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 441,316 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $20,402,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 41.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,371,146. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at $617,371,146. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,471,566.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,032 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,676 in the last ninety days. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $49.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

