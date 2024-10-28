Signaturefd LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Stock Down 0.1 %

HOLX opened at $80.83 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

