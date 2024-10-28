Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 80,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.