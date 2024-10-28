SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of SLM opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $652.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 41.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

SLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,811.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SLM by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SLM by 194.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 21,984 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

