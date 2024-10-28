Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,102,500 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 37,644,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Smoore International Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:SMORF opened at C$1.22 on Monday. Smoore International has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12.

Smoore International Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. The company researches, designs, and manufactures vaping devices and components, as well as advanced personal vaporizers and atomization products for tobacco companies, independent vaping, and other corporate clients.

