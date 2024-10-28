Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Solventum were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOLV. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth about $826,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth about $5,747,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $73.19 on Monday. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOLV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SOLV

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.