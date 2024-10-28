South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.
South Bow Stock Down 2.8 %
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
