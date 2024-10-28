South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get South Bow alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SOBO

South Bow Stock Down 2.8 %

South Bow Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SOBO opened at $23.83 on Friday. South Bow has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.