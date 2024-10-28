S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,199,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $490.61 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.14.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

