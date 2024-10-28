SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $84.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

