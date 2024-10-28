Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
