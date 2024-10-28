Spirit of America Management Corp NY Buys 600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $638.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.