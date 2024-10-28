SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Raised by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,939,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after buying an additional 571,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,975,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,305,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,359.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $70.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $77.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

