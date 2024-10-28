St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 223 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.88 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its 200-day moving average is $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

