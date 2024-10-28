Stantec (NYSE:STN) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STN stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stantec has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $88.42.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 12.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Stantec by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Stantec by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Stantec by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

