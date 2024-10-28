Stifel Nicolaus Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $181.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.83 to $181.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $168.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 958.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 477.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

