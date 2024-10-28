Stuart Harshaw Sells 4,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw sold 4,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$11,200.00.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at C$3.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.09. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$3.13. The firm has a market cap of C$311.54 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 21.11.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.