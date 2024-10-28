Stuart Harshaw Sells 4,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Director Stuart Harshaw sold 4,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$11,200.00.
Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 10.5 %
Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at C$3.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.09. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$3.13. The firm has a market cap of C$311.54 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 21.11.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
