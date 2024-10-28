T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $252.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.17.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $138.42 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

