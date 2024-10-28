Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $68.52 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 663,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 649,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $211,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

