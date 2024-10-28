Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Trading Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 33,060,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 23,442,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.10. The company has a market cap of £2.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

