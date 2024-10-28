Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,259,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $206.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

