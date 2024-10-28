The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $113,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in Home Depot by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $398.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.81 and a 200-day moving average of $360.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

