The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,610,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 181,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.51%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

